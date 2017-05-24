A man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer west of Edmonton Tuesday night.

At approximately 11 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the scene on Highway 16, just inside Edson town limits.

Upon arrival, crews found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, the driver of the vehicle was found dead inside.

The pickup, described as a 2014 black Ford F-150 Raptor, is believed to have rear ended the semi, which had a flatbed carrying a long load of pipe, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

At the request of the family, RCMP are not identifying the victim, but investigators confirmed the victim is from Alberta.

The semi driver was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate "all possible contributing conditions" and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Edson detachment.

As of 5 a.m. the wreckage was cleared from the highway and the route was re-opened to traffic.

Edson is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton along the Yellowhead Highway.