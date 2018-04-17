Man killed in collision with semi near Edson

The driver of a pickup truck was killed Monday near Edson, Alta., when his vehicle was involved in a collision with a semi-trailer carrying an oversized load.

At 5:20 p.m., Edson RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 32 just north of secondary Highway 748.

The male driver of the pickup, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Highway 32 was closed in both directions for three hours while police investigated.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.