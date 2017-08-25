Traffic is being re-routed on Highway 19 near the Highway 60 junction south of Devon after a semi-truck carrying a load of pipe rear-ended an SUV and then smashed into another semi-truck, also loaded with pipe.

Devon RCMP said all three vehicles were westbound on Highway 19 at the time.

The SUV driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. (RCMP)

Photographs from the scene show large steel pipes penetrating the cab of the semi-truck that rear-ended the other truck's trailer.

The driver of the second semi-truck was pulled out by emergency personnel and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The SUV was pushed into the ditch in the collision. Its driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the first semi-truck was not hurt.

RCMP and collision analysts are on scene.