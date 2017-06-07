A Sherwood Park man was killed when the semi-trailer he was driving left the road north of Edmonton Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was driving south on Highway 831 south of Newbrook, 110 kilometres from Edmonton, at 6:30 p.m. when the semi, pulling an empty flat-deck trailer, went off the road and hit an embankment, RCMP said in a news release.

The driver died at the scene.

RCMP is not naming the driver.

Traffic was diverted for several hours while police investigated, but all roads in the area have since been re-opened.