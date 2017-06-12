The 16-year-old brother of a girl who died last week after a cooking-oil fire has also died, according to a crowdfunding site.

Ethan Peters died Friday four days after his 11-year-old sister Christina Mawusi.

"Our family is mourning the passing of two of our loved ones — siblings Christina and Ethan," says a post on a GoFundMe page.

The post says Ethan, a student at Killarney Junior High School, has been a fighter since he was born weighing only one pound, four ounces.

"He had a gentle spirit, a beautiful smile, and a fervent love of cars," the post says.

Christina Mawusi, 11, died Monday June 5. (Mawusi-Peters family)

Firefighters were called to the family's home at 17808 93rd St. just before 9:30 p.m. on June 4.

Rescuers removed the brother and sister from their upstairs bedrooms by carrying them out through the windows. Both suffered from smoke inhalation and required CPR.

The two were taken to hospital in critical condition. Christina died of her injuries the next day.