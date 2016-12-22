Patrons of a west Edmonton Second Cup may have been exposed to hepatitis A, says Alberta Health Services.

A food handler working at the coffee shop at 8902 149 St. was living with the infection and anyone who visited the location on Dec. 17 and 18 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. may have been exposed, AHS said.

"While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection," said Dr. Christopher Sikora, medical officer of health for the Edmonton zone, in a statement released Thursday.

"As a precaution, anyone who consumed food or drink at this location is advised to monitor themselves and their family for symptoms until Feb. 6, 2017, and take advantage of getting immunized as a way to prevent illness."

AHS officials said there is no ongoing infection associated with the store.

It has been cleaned, inspected and approved to operate by health inspectors.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a virus. Most often the virus is contracted through direct contact with an infected person but it can also spread through contaminated food or water.

Illness can occur within 15 to 50 days after exposure, but symptoms usually surface within 28 to 30 days, AHS said.

Symptoms of the virus include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain and fever; followed by dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stool, followed by yellowing of eyes and skin.

Individuals who develop such symptoms are advised to immediately contact Health Link at 811.