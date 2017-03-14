After scraping ice and snow from the streets, the city has called off a seasonal parking ban, just as balmy weather returns to Edmonton.

The parking ban, which went into effect on Monday after a few days of heavy snowfall, ended at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Motorists are once again allowed to park curbside on major routes.

The last parking ban was on Dec. 27. At the time, the city didn't give out tickets or tow vehicles '"in the spirit of the Christmas holiday season." However, this time, officials promised the bylaw would be enforced.

Road maintenance and parking enforcement officials will hold a news conference on the city's latest round of enforcement at 10:30 a.m.

Environment Canada's forecast for Edmonton says the weather will remain mild throughout the week. Tuesday is expected to see an afternoon high of 4 C.