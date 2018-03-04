A seasonal parking ban will go into effect in Edmonton late Sunday night so city crews can begin clearing streets of snow.

The parking ban goes into effect one minute after midnight. Vehicles left parked on roads marked with "Seasonal Parking Ban" signs could get a $100 ticket plus the price of a tow.

More than 10 centimetres of snow has fallen in the city this weekend. City crews will focus on clearing bus routes, arterial and collector roads first.

The parking ban will remain in effect until the city declares it over, even if a road has been cleared.

City crews will be working 24 hours a day until the roads are clear.

As of Saturday night, about 300 pieces of equipment were in use around the city clearing the snow, including 137 graders, said Janet Tecklenborg, the city's director of infrastructure operations.

Drivers are asked to slow down and give crews and their equipment plenty of room to work.

"They can travel slowly and it's sometimes frustrating for people who want to get around them, but please don't. Give our staff the room to move," Tecklenborg said.

"We're trying to prepare for the morning commute, but it really depends on the amount of snow we continue to get."

After periods of light snow on Sunday, no more snow is forecast for the week.

The temperature is expected to warm to 5 C on Friday, according to Environment Canada.

Seasonal Parking Ban comes into effect Monday 00:01 (right after Sunday midnight). If you park on a snow route, please make other plans tonight. For info, please visit https://t.co/u8iNqGqLbm #yegwx pic.twitter.com/5IkSHS2mbb — @CityofEdmonton

Snow removal is underway in #yeg I think this is the fastest response yet 👏🏾 @CityofEdmonton #yegwx pic.twitter.com/pIsz4Cbrp0 — @Sherspiz