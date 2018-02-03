A seasonal parking ban begins at midnight tonight, as city crews begin clearing over 10 cms of fresh snow from major roads.

Residents are being asked to move vehicles off major, arterial, collector and marked roads. Vehicles left parked on roads with "Seasonal Parking Ban" signs could get a $100 ticket, and be on the hook for the price of a tow.

Working 24 hours a day until the roads are clear, 200 graders will hit the streets at midnight. Front-end loaders will be clearing lanes by Sunday evening, the city said in a media release.

The parking ban will remain in effect until the city declares it over, even if a road has already been cleared.

Residential blading is expected to begin on Monday.

Drivers are asked to slow down for winter conditions and give crews space to clear the roads.

Snow is expected to continue to fall periodically in Edmonton on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

The high is -18 C, but feels like -30 C with the windchill.