Edmonton drivers are being asked to not park on major routes around the city starting Monday, March 13 at 7 a.m. as the city declares a seasonal parking ban.

"With the snowfall over the weekend, we are focusing our efforts on arterial roads, bus routes and collector roads," said Eduardo Sosa, director of roadway maintenance.

Vehicles parked on designated routes may be ticketed or towed as long as the ban is in effect.

The last parking ban was on Dec. 27, 2016. At the time, the city didn't give out tickets or tow vehicles '"in the spirit of the Christmas holiday season."

They assured that the next time a parking ban is in place, they would enforce the by-law.

Even if plows have made an initial pass, the parking restrictions will remain in effect until all roads in the city are cleared.

The city doesn't expect to do neighbourhood blading at this time.

After a cold snap this past week, temperatures in Edmonton are forecast to go up, starting Monday with a high of 0 C.