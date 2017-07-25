RCMP and search and rescue teams are searching a lake south of Fort McMurray for an adult male who has gone missing.

Sgt. Jack Poitras with the RCMP's K-Division confirmed Tuesday evening that police and rescuers were still on the scene at Gregoire Lake, in Gregoire Lake Provincial Park.

The search crews are based at the Southshore boat launch area, which has been closed to the public.

Police are also asking the public to avoid parts of the lake where search boats and divers might be working.

The RCMP did not say when the man went missing, but said they will provide an update in the coming days.

Wood Buffalo Regional Emergency Services is also assisting in the investigation.

Gregoire Lake is approximately 35 kilometers south of Fort McMurray.