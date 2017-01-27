Thirteen-year-old Landon thought he was going to be in deep trouble with his school principal after he was caught stoned in class.

His teacher noticed something wasn't quite right and sent him to the office at Sir George Simpson Junior High School in St. Albert.

But when he got there, principal Pierre Rousseau was waiting with a granola bar and a glass of water.

And instead of discipline, the principal arranged for Landon to get help.

Pierre Rousseau, principal at Sir George Simpson, says Clean Scene is making a difference. (Sam Martin/CBC)

"I know it's a stupid idea," said Landon, referring to smoking marijuana before school last March.

Out of more than 600 children at the school, Rousseau said he believes only seven students have been involved in any drug use.

While it's only a few, he believes a new approach is needed.

Suspensions not effective

"I could call this parent and say, 'Your child is suspended for five days out of school,' " he said. "But no, I don't think it's very effective."

Instead, Rousseau has drafted help from the group Clean Scene, which provides support and mentorship for youth having issues with drugs.

"I can't do this myself," he said.

Mike Ryan, who founded Clean Scene, counsels youth who are using drugs. A former addict, Ryan has been sober nearly three decades. (Sam Martin/CBC)

Every two weeks, Mike Ryan, who founded Clean Scene, shows up to talk to kids like Landon.

"You have to have had the experience to understand how to work with the kid that's got that problem," Ryan said.

Sober for the past 29 years, Ryan believes he has gained the trust of the teenagers he's working with.

In Landon's case, the pair are working to find activities to keep him from being bored and slipping back into smoking joints.

"He gives me that extra push. You know, you can do it, you're strong," said Landon, who is now reading more and throwing himself into rap music, his other passion.

Student says he's on right path

He admits he still smokes from time to time to alleviate anxiety and feel good, but believes he's on the right path as a result of the extra support he's getting.

Only a handful of students at Sir George Simpson Junior High have used drugs, the principal believes. (Sam Martin/CBC)

Ryan said it's unrealistic to expect kids to quit immediately.

"If they're only using on weekends compared to coming to school stoned, trying to end that part is really important," he said.

There is a cost to bringing Clean Scene into the school but Rousseau said it's not much, given that the program is making a difference.

"It's important to be able to help those kids," Rousseau said.

It's help Landon is trying to follow

"I don't want to give up," he said.