Cricket a real hit with junior high students in Edmonton

Who would've thought playing on a junior high school cricket team in Edmonton would carry so much prestige?

But over the last few years, that's exactly what's been happening.

"If you make the cricket team, like, basically you're cool now," said Shahmeer Khan, captain of the reigning city champion Vernon Barford Blues.

Before 2011, a cricket league in the public system didn't exist. Today, seven junior high school teams play during the springtime.

Edith Rogers batsmen await their turns in a cricket match at Mill Woods Park. (CBC)

"It's been thriving," said Vernon Barford Blues coach Josh Robbins, who saw the game's popularity take off a couple of years ago while he was teaching at Kate Chegwin School in Mill Woods.

"It's diverse, and we've noticed that in our schools as well, it's a very diverse population that's awesome because it brings lots of different interests."

'The keenness is there'

The passion for cricket has existed in Edmonton for years, according to Christie Marathalingam. Since 1995, he has been helping kids learn how to play the game through the Alberta Schools Cricket Association.

"The keenness is there that's the most important —they're keen," said Marathalingam, who has represented Canada on a six-a-side international cricket team and played for an Australian masters' team that won gold in 2002.

"Where the Canadian kids are concerned, they have to get a liking to it."

Marathalingam said kids from Indian, Pakistani, and Sri Lankan backgrounds are already into the sport, but he wants to get others involved too.

"Whenever I go to schools, I talk to them and then they tend to get attached to the sport, but we can still improve that further," he added.

The message got through to Grade 7 Vernon Barford player Drew Bowling. He's the only Caucasian player on his team.

'I'm starting to get the grasp of it'

Vernon Barford Blue Drew Bowling said he is enjoying playing cricket. (CBC) "I think it's really fun and the people on my team are really nice," said Bowling, who tried the sport after his gym teacher suggested it. "A little bit of the rules are confusing but I'm starting to get the grasp of it."

The level of interest in the game surprised Edith Rogers coach Iqbal Bhandal. By day he's the school custodian, but once the bell rings he hits the cricket pitch.

"The first day I was at the playground I was like, 'Do you guys know the rules?'

"They were like, 'We've been playing for three years.' I was like, 'Whoa!' "

The other schools with teams in the league are Dan Knott, T.D. Baker, Kate Chegwin, Svend Hansen, and A. Blair McPherson.

Unlike professional teams, where games can last for several days, the teams only play for 2½ hours after school. The main field is at the Mill Woods Park cricket pitch near the Mill Woods Recreation Centre.

Teams have 10 players and can be made up of boys and girls.

This year's playoffs take place at the Coronation Cricket Oval on Monday and Tuesday. Two semi-final matches are scheduled.

The winners face each other in the final game, which is scheduled for June 11.