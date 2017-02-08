Frustrated parents and community members filled the gymnasium at Ministik School in Strathcona County on Tuesday evening to speak out against the school's possible closure.

"We're angry that we even have to go through this," said Sam Hofmeyer, father of a Grade 1 student. at the elementary school 30 kilometres east of Sherwood Park on Highway 14.

"There's a lot of people saying they moved here for this school. This school is special. It has things that other schools in the division don't have."

Trustees with the Elk Island public school board voted in December to consider the possibility of closing Ministik School.

In January the province approved funding to replace three portable classrooms, but the school division says replacing the 66-year-old main building would cost $3.5 million.

Tuesday's information and feedback meeting was hosted by the school division at the school. About 125 people attended.

Elk Island public schools superintendent Mark Liguori said the issue runs deeper than the state of the old building.

"Looking at our financial picture, it's become apparent that we need to look at our costs, and how we're expecting revenue greater than what we're given from the government," Liguori said.

"Last year we had a $1.7-million deficit that we had to fund from our surplus dollars. The time has come that we can no longer do that."

Large crowd split into smaller groups

Some parents voiced frustration after the large crowd was split into four groups to listen to specific topics such as transportation and infrastructure.

"You really question the process again because it doesn't seem transparent and this is another sign of that," said Curtis Perrott, a father of four boys who attend the school.

Many parents and community members at Tuesday's meeting said they are concerned about long transportation times to get to other schools if Ministik is closed.

They also worry about bigger class sizes. Small classes are what drew many families to the school.

"I think we've got the full support of our community," Hofmeyer said.

"There's going to be people here from other schools, because closing our school will have a trickle-down effect and it affects every school in the division."

'Not enough schools in the area'

Laura Bignell attended the meeting even though her children moved on from Ministik School a decade ago.

She said at that time, she and other parents went through a similar process — a closure had been proposed but ultimately wasn't carried out.

"I'm a little upset that they're thinking about it," Bignell said. "It's just like last time. I understand the costs of education, but you've got to keep the schools going. There's not enough schools in the area."

Perrott, meanwhile, said he hopes the public consultation will lead to the school remaining open.

"It's with the trustees," he said. "So we have to trust that they'll listen to the facts and the facts show that this school should stay open."

Another meeting will be held at Ministik school on Feb. 15.

After that, the school board will debate the motion to close the school and come to a decision before to the end of this school year.

