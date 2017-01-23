A suspicious death which Edmonton police began investigating on Saturday is now considered a homicide.

An autopsy completed on Monday shows Ian Janvier, 28, died of gunshot wounds.

Police found the injured man in the area of a 110th Avenue and 84th Street apartment building at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police had the building at 110th Avenue and 84th Street cordoned off for several hours on Saturday. (Phil Laplante/CBC)

"No arrests have been made in this investigation," said Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen with the Edmonton homicide section.

Police had responded to a weapons complaint that morning. When they arrived at the building, residents told police they had heard gunshots

The building was cordoned off for several hours while police investigated. A trail of blood could be seen from the front of the building to the back parking lot.

Derksen said police are looking for more information from anyone who may have been in the area.

"If you saw or heard anything out of the ordinary on Saturday morning, please call police."

It was Edmonton's fifth homicide of 2017.