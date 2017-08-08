A motorcyclist from Saskatoon died Monday when his motorbike collided with a pickup truck in Lloydminster, Alta.

The collision happened at 4:20 p.m., RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The motorcycle was eastbound when it collided with the pickup at the intersection of Highway 16 and College Drive, police said. The pickup was turning south from Highway 16 onto College Drive.

One of the three people in the pickup received minor injuries.

The motorcyclist's next of kin have been notified. Police did not release his name.

The collision is still under investigation.