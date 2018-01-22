It looks like the Saskatchewan government has blinked in its licence-plate trade war with Alberta.

On Monday, Alberta Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous confirmed the Saskatchewan government has dropped its ban on Alberta licence plates on construction sites.

Instituted in December, the ban prompted the Alberta government to file a complaint under the New West Partnership, a trade agreement among the four western provinces.

Monday was the last day of the tribunal's 30-day fact-gathering period. If Saskatchewan didn't drop the ban by then, the dispute would have gone to binding arbitration.

Saskatchewan could face a maximum fine of $5 million if it was found to have violated the agreement.

Bonk sends letter to Bilous

In a letter sent to Bilous Monday, Saskatchewan Trade Minister Steven Bonk suggested the ban was related to an ongoing dispute between the two provinces over beer mark-ups. Saskatchewan has said Alberta's program to provide grants to small craft brewers violates trade agreements.

Bonk said Bilous's quote in a recent Canadian Press story made it sound like Alberta will change the beer program if an appeal upholds an initial decision by the Agreement on Internal Trade.

'We are confident that Alberta will return to the spirit of the New West Partnership when it comes to beer and alcohol pricing should the original panel's decision be upheld.' - Saskatchewan Trade Minister Steven Bonk

"Thank you for your commitment to honour the upcoming AlT's Appeal Panel's findings," Bonk wrote. "We are confident that Alberta will return to the spirit of the New West Partnership when it comes to beer and alcohol pricing should the original panel's decision be upheld."

Last July, the three-person panel found the Alberta government violated inter-provincial trade rules with graduated beer mark-ups and a rebate program designed to help the province's small brewers.

Calgary-based Artisan Ales, a company that imports beer from Quebec and outside Canada, laid the complaint, alleging the 2015 graduated mark-up was devastating to its bottom line. The government has appealed the decision.

Saskatchewan-based Great Western Brewing Company has also taken the Alberta government to court over the mark-up, arguing against the grant program.

CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content