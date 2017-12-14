Alberta will file for an trade injunction today after Saskatchewan ignored its ultimatum in a spat over licence plates, says Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous.

"Saskatchewan did not back down," Bilous said in an interview Thursday with CBC's Calgary Eyeopener.

"I can tell you, we will be filing our trade injunction today and Saskatchewan will have 30 days through this process to come to their senses and drop this restriction. Otherwise, the process moves to the next step."

Last week Saskatchewan imposed a ban on constructions crews using vehicles registered in Alberta at provincial road or building construction sites.

Bilous responded by warning Saskatchewan if it failed to rescind the restrictions by midnight Wednesday, Alberta's NDP government would launch a formal application under the New West Partnership, a trade agreement between the four western provinces.

Bilous said Saskatchewan licence plate ban is a clear violation of the agreement that calls for a barrier-free interprovincial market between the four provinces.

Bilous will outline the government's response during a public address at the Alberta legislature at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, which CBC will livestream here.

Bilous has suggested there would be other retaliatory measures, but has yet to comment on what they might be.

Saskatchewan Infrastructure David Marit said the ban was imposed because Alberta had similar rules for Saskatchewan workers, which Bilous said is untrue.

"We told them there was no practice in which forces Saskatchewan contractors or workers to get Alberta plates," said Bilous.

"They had no concrete or tangible evidence to backup their claims so their story changed a number of times."

Marit also said that because Alberta doesn't have a provincial sales tax on vehicle registrations, giving Alberta contractors an unfair advantage.

But Wall said the ban was payback after Alberta changed rules on craft beer taxes to help its own industry and lobbied against open borders on procurement.

'They were all over the map'

Bilous said he spoke on Tuesday with Marit and Saskatchewan Trade Minister Steven Bonk but they could not provide a credible rationale for the ban.

"They were all over the map as far as the reasons behind doing this, citing Alberta not having a PST," Bilous said.

"They listed a couple of other examples, but weren't able to provide any concrete examples of Alberta contractors or Alberta tenders forcing Saskatchewan contractors to change their plates."

On Wednesday, Bonk said they have anecdotal evidence.

"We're hearing loud and clear from the Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association as well as some of our contractors that this is a real issue for them," Bonk said.

"This is a measure to protect Saskatchewan companies. We just want to level the playing field."

Bonk said he was a bit taken aback that Alberta was moving ahead with the formal protest under the New West Partnership after the meeting.

"I thought we had quite a productive conversation," said Bonk.

"We're a little bit surprised by that because when we left the call yesterday we were under the impression that we agreed to meet in the new year in January to discuss this further."

Bilous also accused Saskatchewan of applying the licence plate ban to not only new contracts as promised, but also to existing ones.

Bonk said that is not the case.

Service Alberta, the department that handles licences, says a non-resident needs to register a vehicle if it is in Alberta for six months or more. However, commercial vehicles and trucks are not included in the requirement.