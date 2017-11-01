The drug buy was set to happen in an industrial area in the west end of Sherwood Park on Dec. 30, 2014.

Sarah Posthumus wanted to buy cocaine from Adrian Gregory. She'd bought drugs from him before and still owed him money.

Posthumus was intoxicated by the time she and her boyfriend, Shane Tym, arrived. She had been drinking and doing cocaine throughout the day.

According to an agreed statement of facts presented in court this week, Posthumus had no idea her boyfriend "was in possession of a shotgun and intended to use the firearm to facilitate in a robbery."

While Posthumus waited in her truck, Tym walked toward the passenger side of the other vehicle.

Adrian Gregory was killed in Dec. 30, 2014. (Supplied by family)

"Mr. Gregory was immediately shot in the head through the window," the court document states.

Another man in the vehicle was also shot, but survived.

Tym then stole cocaine from the dead man, and set the vehicle on fire.

Posthumus took some of that cocaine from Tym, consuming some and trying to sell the rest.

Posthumus was originally charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. But on Monday, the 31-year-old woman pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

At the sentencing hearing Wednesday, prosecutor Alison Magill called Posthumus's actions a case of "willful blindness".

She and defence lawyer Deborah Hatch submitted a joint recommendation on sentencing for Posthumus to serve 90 days in jail followed by two years of probation.

Justice Kevin Feehan agreed.

Posthumus is currently free on bail, and has served enough jail time to cover the 90 day sentence. So she was effectively sentenced to time served.

She was free to leave the courthouse on Wednesday and return to her home in Ontario.

'Pretty clear she has trouble with addictions'

Defence lawyer Deborah Hatch told the court her client has a long history of drug addiction, but "has been clean for a lengthy period of time now."

Sarah Posthumus, 31, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to manslaughter. She will return home to Ontario this week after already having served her 90-day sentence. (Facebook )

Hatch said Posthumus was originally prescribed opiates for a physical problem, but that led to an addiction that escalated when her father passed away in 2004.

Just last week, Posthumus pleaded guilty in an Owen Sound, Ont. court to a number of drug charges, including possession of steroids for the purpose of trafficking and possession of oxycodone and methamphetamine.

In the Edmonton courtroom, Hatch said, "We have her making very bad decisions, particularly with alcohol and drugs."

Hatch told the court Posthumus has been through "the painful withdrawal" of a heroin addiction and is currently in a treatment program that should continue for at least another six months.

Hatch said her client "wants to express her great remorse to the victim's family." But when Justice Kevin Feehan gave Posthumus the chance to speak, she declined to do so.

'I miss him and I just want him back'

The prosecutor read a victim impact statement to the court, written by the victim's sister, Wendie Gregory, who had flown to Edmonton from Ontario to attend the hearing.

"Losing my brother is like losing a part of myself," she wrote.

"The anger I feel towards Sarah and Shane is overwhelming at times."

She called the killing, "selfish, cruel and utterly wrong."

"He desecrated him," she wrote.

The victim's family sat crying in the courtroom gallery as the victim impact statement was read aloud.

Posthumus showed no reaction in the prisoner's box.

Her co-accused, Shane Tym, pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter and aggravated assault. A date for sentencing will be set this week.





