Canadian Music Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan will perform at Rogers Place in Edmonton as Canada celebrates its 150th birthday on July 1.

McLachlan's appearance will be part of the finale of Canada150in150, a project designed to showcase Albertans' ideas, experiences and stories.

"We're so pleased that [McLachlan] would leave beautiful British Columbia to come to beautiful Alberta and celebrate 150 with us," Kevin Lowe, vice-chair of the Oilers Entertainment Group, said at a Tuesday news conference.

Eva Mah Borsato, the project's chair, says Canada150in150 is a chance for Albertans to submit a two-minute video explaining their connection to the province, and what it means to them to be an Albertan and a Canadian.

"These are the stories that will help Alberta sing, showcase our stories to the world, because we have a lot of talent here in Alberta," Mah Borsato said.

Eva Mah Borsato is asking Albertans to submit their stories to the Canada150in150 project. (Lydia Neufeld/CBC)

"It's not just about energy. It's about our human talent," she said.

Mah Borsato said Canada150in150 is a way of capturing the voices of everyday Albertans — the soccer parents, the hockey coaches, school teachers, musicians and entrepreneurs.

"We want your stories."

All entries will be posted on the project's website and a panel will determine the winners.

The Canada150in150 contest deadline is the end of May, with an early-bird deadline of April 12.

The 150 winners will receive medallions and be featured in a commemorative ebook. The top 10 and best overall will also be recognized.

Awards will be presented at Rogers Place on Canada Day as part of a day of family-friendly events in the arena's Ford Hall.

That evening, McLachlan will perform a concert at Rogers Place.

There will also be fireworks, Lowe said.

Tickets will go on sale April 4, Ticketmaster says on its website..

For more information, visit canada150in150.ca