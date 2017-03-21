Canadian Music Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan will perform at Rogers Place in Edmonton as Canada celebrates its 150th birthday on July 1.
McLachlan's appearance will be part of the finale of Canada150in150, a project designed to showcase Albertans' ideas, experiences and stories.
"We're so pleased that [McLachlan] would leave beautiful British Columbia to come to beautiful Alberta and celebrate 150 with us," Kevin Lowe, vice-chair of the Oilers Entertainment Group, said at a Tuesday news conference.
Eva Mah Borsato, the project's chair, says Canada150in150 is a chance for Albertans to submit a two-minute video explaining their connection to the province, and what it means to them to be an Albertan and a Canadian.
"These are the stories that will help Alberta sing, showcase our stories to the world, because we have a lot of talent here in Alberta," Mah Borsato said.
"It's not just about energy. It's about our human talent," she said.
Mah Borsato said Canada150in150 is a way of capturing the voices of everyday Albertans — the soccer parents, the hockey coaches, school teachers, musicians and entrepreneurs.
"We want your stories."
All entries will be posted on the project's website and a panel will determine the winners.
The Canada150in150 contest deadline is the end of May, with an early-bird deadline of April 12.
The 150 winners will receive medallions and be featured in a commemorative ebook. The top 10 and best overall will also be recognized.
Awards will be presented at Rogers Place on Canada Day as part of a day of family-friendly events in the arena's Ford Hall.
That evening, McLachlan will perform a concert at Rogers Place.
There will also be fireworks, Lowe said.
Tickets will go on sale April 4, Ticketmaster says on its website..
For more information, visit canada150in150.ca