Fort McMurray's Salvation Army still must raise almost half the money it needs this year for its Christmas kettle campaign and fears it might have to cut back some programs.

The wildfire in May, which led to one of the largest evacuations in Canada's history and many homes destroyed, meant some of the Sally Ann's usual volunteers did not return to Fort McMurray.

"We are finding our numbers down a little bit this year," said Verna Thomas, the Salvation Army's Christmas kettle coordinator.

It usually needs about 30 volunteers for its seven locations and it estimates that it lost about 25-30 of its helpers.

The charity is making one last push before it wraps up fundraising this year.

If the charity comes up short it fears it will have to cut back its homeless shelter program, which provides meals, a mat and showers to 35 clients nightly.

The money also helps families with rent, medications and electricity bills.

Many charities like the Salvation Army collect the bulk of their donations during the Christmas season.

Donors can still drop off money at any of their locations after the holidays.