Wayne Decker spiraled into addictions after the Fort McMurray wildfire. Now a couple months clean, he says a $600,000-donation to the Salvation Army will help others struggling like him.

"I am on top of the world," Decker said. "I can't wait to wake up in the morning and make my own bed."

On Tuesday, the Salvation Army thanked the W. Garfield Weston Foundation for a $600,000 donation to buy a new outreach van and other vehicles.

The foundation was started in 1958 by Willard Garfield Weston and his wife with money from their family's company, George Weston Ltd. Today, the company is one of Canada's largest food and drug retailers and owns Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Willard's granddaughter Eliza Mitchell and one of the foundation's trustees attended the cheque presentation in Fort McMurray.

"We hope that enabling the Salvation Army would aid healing and recovery for those who need it most," Mitchell said. "And we hope that it will bring much hope, support and encouragement to people in Fort McMurray."

The Salvation Army’s major in charge of the van, Bond Jennings, said the Sally Ann will also use the van to continue its outreach to the homeless. (David Thurton/CBC)

Some of the money has already gone to purchasing a new emergency outreach van to offer warmth and food to first responders and victims of fires and other emergencies.

The Salvation Army's old van was used during the Fort McMurray wildfire but it and other vehicles sustained toxic smoke damage.

'Trouble with addictions'

Bond Jennings, the Salvation Army major in charge of the vehicle, said the organization will also use the new van to continue its outreach to the homeless.

"When we go out at night time we see people that have trouble with addictions," Jennings said. "Not always do the homeless come to us for a place to stay or for food."

Struggling with addictions & getting help1:14

Decker said he is happy the van will visit those who may be in need. He knows often people with addictions are not the first admit they have a problem and need help.

"When I was on the streets, it was very hard," Decker said. "It was especially hard for us alcoholics and addicts to ask for help."

Other donations

Tuesday was a big day for donations in Fort McMurray. The Wood Buffalo Food Bank received a $100,000-donation for its Slow Cooker Program from the General Presidents' Maintenance Committee for Canada National Maintenance Council.

The Northern Lights Health Foundation also received an unspecified amount of money from CEDA International.

Follow David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter or contact him via email.