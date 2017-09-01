Public health officials are investigating an outbreak of salmonella linked to food served at one restaurant booth during the recent Edmonton Folk Music Festival.

Nineteen lab-confirmed cases of salmonella have been linked to exposure to food bought at the Haweli Restaurant booth at the festival last month.

The outbreak poses little ongoing risk to the public, Alberta Health Services said in a news release Friday.

The restaurant owners have been co-operative with public health officials, AHS said, and no cases of the illness have been linked to the Haweli Restaurant itself, only to food served at the festival from Aug. 10-13.

Public health inspectors visited the restaurant and were satisfied it met all requirements under the Alberta Public Health Act.

Symptoms associated with the outbreak include: diarrhea that may be bloody, abdominal cramps and fever, vomiting and nausea in some cases. Salmonella illness can last for several weeks, AHS said.

The most common complication is dehydration.

Symptoms generally occur within six to 72 hours after ingesting the bacteria and can last four to seven days or longer. People infected with salmonella bacteria can be infectious for several weeks.

Some people can be infected and not get sick or show symptoms, though they can still spread the bacteria to others.

For those with questions, an Health Link Alberta registered nurse is available 24 hours a day by dialling 811.