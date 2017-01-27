RCMP are investigating a targeted homicide after a 26-year-old man was killed in an early-morning shooting Thursday in Saddle Lake, Alta.

Sometime before 3 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle entered the driveway of a residence in Saddle Lake. Suspects got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at the house.

Chavez Boysis, 26, was standing by a window inside the home and was struck by one of the rounds fired at the house.

The suspects fled the scene.

Witnesses took Boysis to a nearby medic station, but he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted Friday determined Boysis died as a result of being shot and that the death is a homicide.

"Police believe that the shooting was targeted and not a random event," RCMP said in a news release.

St. Paul RCMP and the RCMP's Alberta major crimes unit and forensic identification section are investigating.

Police are conducting interviews with witnesses and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This is the second shooting in Saddle Lake in the past three months. On Nov. 8, a 25-year-old man was found dead in a home on the reserve. RCMP charged a man and a woman with second-degree murder in December.

Saddle Lake is approximately 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.