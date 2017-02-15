An Edmonton mother whose son got hurt while on vacation with the student vacation company S-Trip says she wouldn't have let him go if she knew then what she does now.

A recent CBC Marketplace investigation uncovered heavy binge drinking at tropical destinations by recent high school graduates — many of whom were underage — travelling through the organization.

That's the situation Kathi Francis said her then 17-year-old son was in back in July of 2014 on an S-Trip to the Dominican Republic.

She got a Facebook message from him halfway through his eight-day vacation that said he was at a medical clinic getting "a few stitches" after he'd injured himself on the pool deck.

"I didn't find out until after he got home that he was very, very drunk. He could barely walk. He didn't even know he had hurt himself that bad. Like he had split his elbow right down to the bone. His friends were screaming at him because he was bleeding so badly," Francis said of her son, who returned home with several stitches in his arm.

'I would have never let him go'

She said she had misgivings before the trip organized from Wetaskiwin Composite High School, where her son had attended.

Francis said she called the company ahead of her son's departure, grilling an S-Trip employee on the other end of the phone in Toronto about the protocols supposedly in place to prevent the sort of situation in which her son ended up.

She said S-Trip never contacted her about her son's accident.

"As the parent of a minor, that company should have called me immediately," Francis said. "They never called me once."

After learning about the CBC Marketplace investigation, she asked her typically tight-lipped son once again about the trip.

'He gave me this half-sided grin and said, 'Mom, it was just messed up. It was a 24-hour party.' - Kathi Francis

"He gave me this half-sided grin and said, 'Mom, it was just messed up. It was a 24-hour party. We drank 24 hours a day. It was messed up,'" Francis said.

"I would have never let him go. I would have never wasted my money."

In light of the allegations revealed by the Marketplace investigation, S-Trip is reviewing its policies.

Parental responsibility

Henry Grover, 18, went on an S-Trip to Mexico in July 2016.

While he was still a student at Archbishop O'Leary High School, he was recruited by the company on the recommendation of one of his friends to help organize the excursion.

Grover admitted he got his hands on a few drinks while at Melia Cozumel on Isla de Cozumel off the coast of Mexico, but he said it wasn't easy.

Henry Grover, right, is pictured on Isla de Cozumel in July 2016. (Supplied by Henry Grover)

He said students under the country's legal drinking age of 18 years old wore white wristbands, while those who were old enough to consume alcohol wore brown wristbands.

There was also a one-drink policy: students with brown wristbands were only allowed to have one drink in their hand at a time. He said resort staff and S-Trip staff on site enforced the rules and students who broke them were told they'd be sent home.

"Obviously, we were going to find little flaws in the system we could capitalize on," said Grover, who didn't know of anyone underage who drank and got caught.

'Obviously, we were going to find little flaws in the system we could capitalize on.' - Henry Grover

He questioned why parents are surprised by what goes on.

"I cannot see where parents are coming from," Grover said. "Their kids are going on a trip by themselves, they're going to drink."

He said having so many adults around the resort to keep tabs on their kids should make the environment safer than that of house parties, where he's seen teenagers get intoxicated to the point they've been rushed by ambulance to the hospital to have their stomachs pumped.

"I did not see any of that at all [on S-Trip]. I did not see anyone puke anywhere," he said. "I thought it was very controlled."

Grover said underage students will find ways to drink on these trips — and there's not much that can be done to stop them.

"If they want to drink, they're going to find ways. That's just how it is. That's the reality of it," he said.

"But I feel like on the parents' end, the parents should educate them enough to make the right decisions when they're in situations like this."