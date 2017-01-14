The Edmonton-area ball hockey community faced off Saturday in honour of two young boys who were found dead last month in a Spruce Grove home alongside their father.

The Radek and Ryder Memorial Ball Hockey Tournament at the Edmonton Sportsdome drew about 50 players from around the capital region. The tournament raised approximately $5,000 for young hockey players from low-income families.

"It's just been overwhelming with all the support we've had," said ball hockey player and tournament organizer Johnny Grant.

"It's the least we can do in such a tragedy."

Ryder, left, and Radek MacDougall were found dead, along with their father, in a Spruce Grove, Alta., home in December. (Submitted by Kathy Kovacs)

Radek and Ryder MacDougall, 11 and 13 respectively, died Dec. 19 with their father, Corry MacDougall, in what RCMP have determined was a double-murder suicide.

Originally from Whitecourt where their mother and stepfather still live, the boys had recently moved in with their father in Spruce Grove because they wanted to play more competitive hockey.

Radek played for the Spruce Grove Minor Hockey Association Sabertooths and Ryder played for the Parkland Athletic Club Timberwolves.

"It was a huge passion for Ryder and Radek," said family friend Pam Smith, who played in the tournament. "It's important to the family and so to continue that on and be with the community and support it is important to me.

"I'm hoping I can score two goals — one for each of the boys."

Players scramble in front of the net on Saturday at the Edmonton Sportsdome during a ball hockey tournament honouring Ryder and Radek MacDougall. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

Grant said he'd be up for organizing the tournament annually.

Smith said she knows the boys' mother and stepfather are appreciative of the effort and she hopes that in the future they might be able to participate.

