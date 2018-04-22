Emergency alert issued following flooding in Rycroft, Alta. area

An emergency alert was issued Sunday night following flooding in the Rycroft, Alta. area.

A significant amount of water is moving across the land in the area, according to the Alberta Emergency Alert website. The website says flooding is localized to low-lying areas.

Several roads are flooded in and around the community, with drainage ditches at capacity.

Overland Flood Alert Apr22 913PM Take necessary precautions. Rycroft <a href="https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ">https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABemerg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABemerg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABflood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABflood</a> —@AB_EmergAlert

Alberta Emergency Alert warns people not to travel on flooded roads and to stay away from fast-moving water.

"Be aware of areas known to flood easily such as streams and drainage channels," the website says.

Rycroft is about 70 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.