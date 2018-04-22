Emergency alert issued following flooding in Rycroft, Alta. area
Several roads are flooded in and around the Village of Rycroft, according to an Alberta Emergency Alert
An emergency alert was issued Sunday night following flooding in the Rycroft, Alta. area.
A significant amount of water is moving across the land in the area, according to the Alberta Emergency Alert website. The website says flooding is localized to low-lying areas.
Several roads are flooded in and around the community, with drainage ditches at capacity.
Overland Flood Alert Apr22 913PM Take necessary precautions. Rycroft <a href="https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ">https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABemerg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABemerg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABflood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABflood</a>—@AB_EmergAlert
Alberta Emergency Alert warns people not to travel on flooded roads and to stay away from fast-moving water.
"Be aware of areas known to flood easily such as streams and drainage channels," the website says.
Rycroft is about 70 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.