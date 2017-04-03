Edmonton singer Ruth B, whose career was launched in 2015 by a viral six-second Vine video, won the Juno for Breakthrough Artist of The Year Sunday night in Ottawa.

The 21-year-old Lost Boy singer beat out fellow nominees Kaytranada, Tory Lanez, Andy Shauf and Jazz Carter for the award for best new musician in Canada.

​Ruth B — the 'B' is short for Berhe — signed with Columbia Records in late 2015. She said the Juno win came as a surprise.

"I don't think you can ever prepare for that and I'm still pretty shocked. This was definitely a monumental moment in my own life," she said after her big win.

"I think the next step for me is just getting more music out there, releasing an album I'm really proud of, and just following this incredible step."

Other musicians handed Juno awards at the ceremony on Sunday night included the late Leonard Cohen (Album of The Year), Shawn Mendes (Fan Choice) and Alessia Cara (Pop Album of The Year).

Berhe graduated from Ross Sheppard High School in 2013, and was in her first year at MacEwan University when her career took off.

After her Juno win, Berhe said music instruction in classrooms is crucial for supporting young musicians.

"I think that is where it all begins," she said. "None of us would be here if we didn't have that education in music.

"I think that's how we preserve the importance of playing your instruments and writing your songs, is starting with the youth."