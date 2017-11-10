Christopher Sampson was waiting for the train at Churchill LRT Station when he saw an unconscious man fall onto the tracks.

The warning bells blared through the station. The train was pulling in.

Sampson rushed down to lift the man to safety. He struggled at first, the unconscious man was too heavy to lift alone.

With the help of an unknown bystander, Sampson saved the man's life, and the train stopped in time to spare his own.

"There wasn't a decision," Sampson said Friday of what he did on April 7. "I saw it happen and I just reacted."

Sampson stepped onto another platform Friday to receive a Bronze Medal for Bravery in an intimate ceremony at Edmonton police headquarters.

The bronze medal is one of four medals or certificates given by the Royal Canadian Humane Association to recognize exceptional acts of bravery by Canadian citizens.

Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell pins the bronze medal to Sampson's lapel while Edmonton police chief Rod Knecht looks on. (Sam Martin/CBC)

The bronze medal is given to an individual who "has shown extraordinary disregard for personal safety in saving or attempting to save a life," the association said in a press release.

Edmonton police Chief Rod Knecht echoed that theme with his opening speech, thanking the nine recipients for putting their lives on the line.

"We are here to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary acts of courage and sacrifice of individuals in our community … those we call heroes," Knecht said of the recipients.

Sampson took a deep breath as his story was read to the crowd.

The bronze medal was then pinned to Sampson's lapel. He crossed the stage to be formally congratulated by Knecht and Lois Mitchell, the province's lieutenant-governor.

The bronze medal on Sampson's lapel. (Sam Martin/CBC)

The other recipients come from different communities across the province, but have similar stories to Sampson's.

Edmonton police Constable Taylor Lockert was awarded an honorary certificate for disarming an intoxicated man at a rural property.

Red Deer resident Kurt Stenberg was awarded for removing an intoxicated bus driver from her vehicle, and putting the frightened children at ease.

The men and women honoured Friday came from across the province, Sampson said, and should be inspirations for others to step in during an emergency.

"I'd like to live in a world where what I did is not extraordinary," he said.

