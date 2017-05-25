A housing complex fire in southeast Edmonton was sparked by improperly discarded smoking material, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 81st Street and 8th Avenue SW just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, declaring it under control at 11:22 a.m.

Nobody was hurt, but damages is estimated at $330,000.

The fire began on the back patio of the four-unit row house after smoking material ignited peat moss in a planter box, investigators said.

The fire eventually burned through the wood framed box and began burning the vinyl siding.

The fire spread to adjacent units damaging siding and roofing.

Since 2010, the improper disposal of smoking materials has caused more than $52.5 million in damages in Edmonton, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.