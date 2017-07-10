St. Albert RCMP and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating the suspicious disappearance of a St. Albert senior.

Ronald Worsfold, 75 was last seen on July 7 at a residence in St. Albert, RCMP said in a news release.

Family reported him missing on Sunday after not hearing from him for more than two days.

Police consider St. Albert's Ronald Worsfold's disappearance suspicious in nature. (RCMP)

It is out of character for Worsfold not to contact his family, police said, and the disappearance is considered suspicious.

Police are asking for the public to report any sightings of Worsfold's car which he reported stolen on July 2, five days before his disappearance.

The car is a light-brown 2007 Toyota Corrolla with licence plate BUP-369.

Worsfold is 5'6" tall, 145 lbs with brown eyes and greying brown hair. He was last seen wearing walking shorts, a white shirt and running shoes.

Anyone with information on Worsfold's whereabouts is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.