Ron Worsfold, 75, sometimes felt invisible.

"He thought he was just an ordinary guy with nothing special," Stacey Worsfold said about her father.

On Sunday, she stood in front of hundreds at his memorial in St. Albert.

"You all being here today has shown us that he wasn't invisible," she told the crowd. "He was important."

Stacey Worsfold thanked the hundreds who gathered Sunday in St. Albert to remember her father. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Police found Worsfold dead in a rural area of Parkland County, near Stony Plain, on July 9. He had gone missing two days earlier.

His death was deemed suspicious and the RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation.

On July 11, RCMP charged a 28-year-old woman with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains in relation to Worsfold's death.

Ronald Worsfold, 75 was found dead July 9. (RCMP)

​But his family doesn't want to think about how he died, his daughter said.

"Today is a celebration because so many people are finding out exactly the kind of man he was," she said at Sunday's memorial.

More than 200 people gathered in Ron Worsfold's favourite place, the St. Albert Grain Elevator Park.

Among them, his four children, grandchildren and dozens of friends and colleagues.

"To get everyone together and have a place to heal, to grieve, to say goodbye was so important," Worsfold's daughter said.

Worsfold used to sit on a bench behind his home, from where he had a clear view of the park. He liked to watch clouds blow over the teal-coloured grain elevator, she added.

"I'll miss him for the rest of my life," she said. "I was always Daddy's little girl and my Dad was always the world to me."

'All we have is memories'

A cluster of name tags lay between the candles lit in Worsfold's honour.

Despite his age, he had three jobs. Worsfold worked at Rogers Place in Edmonton, helped run a gas station, and managed the St. Albert apartment building he lived in.

"Ron's never taken a sick day," said Donna Doak. "He believed everybody should work and you should have fun doing your job."

Doak worked alongside Worsfold at a Petro-Canada in St. Albert for more than three decades. He knew their customers by name, she said.

Many of the people Worsfold served coffee every morning came to his memorial Sunday.

"Hold each other and be happy because at the end of the day all we have is memories," Doak told them.

Donna Doak worked alongside Ron Worsfold at a Petro-Canada in St. Albert for more than three decades. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

After Doak finished talking, Sandy Worsfold wrapped her in a hug.

The youngest daughter remembers her father as a quiet, humble man. She was shocked by how many people attended his memorial, she said.

"He wouldn't want fanfare, to be honest," she said. "I think he, more than anybody, would have underestimated the support that we've seen from the community. He had no idea of the impact he had on people."

She hopes the community carries on her father's legacy of a smile and a friendly word, she added.

"We can have this effect on our community, we can mean this much to other people if we just carry on this positive love of life."