Edmonton's orange-crush crowd flooded Rogers Place on Sunday to take in a game played more than 2,500 kilometres away.

As the Oilers shut out the Sharks in San Jose, fans seated around the team's home ice in Edmonton cheered along.

Rogers Place hosted a viewing party inside the main arena, broadcasting Game 3 on the high-definition scoreboard to more than 10,000 people.

"It's everyone rallying together to watch us beat the Sharks," said Fleurette Mulumba, who watched the game with two friends.

"It's just all of Oil Country coming together for Game 3," added Bailey Hubner. "I love it."

Tickets cost $5 each — a far cry from the arena's at-home playoff prices, which start at about $475.

"We wanted to see the facility," said Janelle Olfert, who bought four tickets for her family. "We thought it would be a good time to come and celebrate with the kids."

Rogers Place will be showing Game 4 at 8 p.m. Tuesday, with tickets going on sale Monday at 11 a.m.

Net proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, an organization that donates to charities, community groups and minor hockey programs throughout Alberta.