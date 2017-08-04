Rogers Place is modifying two of its public washrooms after pressure from fans frustrated with lengthy lineups.

Some reported waiting up to 30 minutes to use a toilet during the Edmonton Oilers' first season at the new downtown arena.

"Throughout the season we carefully studied this issue," said Oilers Entertainment Group spokesperson Tim Shipton.

"Our guests certainly provided consistent feedback," he added.

During the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs, several women's washrooms were converted to men's washrooms in an attempt to shorten wait times.

The move sparked backlash on social media, where some described the swap as sexist.

A washroom on the main concourse will triple in capacity, while another on the upper concourse will nearly double. (CBC)

Switching bathroom signs is a quick fix meant to reflect the customer demographic of different events, Shipton explained.

Men's washrooms have been opened to women during concerts by performers including Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, and Carrie Underwood.

But construction offers a more permanent solution, he said.

To keep lineups flowing, two men's washrooms will be upgraded with dozens more urinals, stalls and sinks.

The chosen washrooms are the busiest at Rogers Place, Shipton said.

A washroom on the main concourse will triple in capacity, while another on the upper concourse will nearly double.

"That will have not only a positive impact on people using the washrooms but also on concourse flow," Shipton said.

Construction could start as early as Aug. 4, Shipton said. The upgrade will cost about $500,000.