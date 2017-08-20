Most people celebrate their birthday with cake and presents.

But for Fort Saskatchewan resident Roger Macmillan, he celebrated his upcoming 80th birthday in October by running more than 40 kilometres on Sunday.

The Edmonton Marathon was Macmillan's 100th full marathon, a goal he set to complete before he turned 80. He crossed the finish line just after 12:45 p.m. and was welcomed by family and friends.

"I'm hurting but I realize that everyone else is hurting as well so that keeps me going," Macmillan said after the race. "All these people inspire me. All kinds of people do the marathon. They all get it done. Different sizes and different styles, but they all get the job done."

My Dad takes off on route to his 100th Marathon at 79yrs old. Good job Pop. So proud of you!! #marathon #marathonmaniacs #100 #yegmarathon pic.twitter.com/Ru332FWFsY — @dalemphoto

In addition to hugs and cheers at the finish line, Macmillan was also greeted with a written proclamation from Alberta Premier Rachel Notley congratulating him on completing his 100th race.

It's been a long but enjoyable journey to 100 marathons for Macmillan, who ran his first 42-kilometre race 10 years ago. Now that he's completed his goal, he's not sure what he'll do next.

"I'm not going to quit," he said. "I don't think I can get to 200, but I'll do three more this year and then we'll see."