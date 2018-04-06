Months later, Edmonton police confirm man charged in August drug-house homicide

Charges have been laid in a homicide last year at a northeast Edmonton drug house shut down this week by Alberta Sheriffs.

Edmonton police said Friday that a 33-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Rodney Johnson, 49, was stabbed to death at a house on 11838 54th St. in the Newton neighbourhood on Aug. 2, 2017. Police issued a warrant for a 33-year-old suspect and found him on Aug. 16 in British Columbia.

Police did not issue a news release about the man's arrest and charges at the time. "We apologize for the reporting delay on this," police spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said.

Police said the oversight came to light when the Newton drug house became the focus of news stories this week.

The home had 31 police visits in 2017 alone, including for Johnson's stabbing death.

The house was closed for 90 days and the property owner and any tenants were forced to leave.

A court order also bans the property owner from having any visitors or tenants for two years without the approval of the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit of the Alberta Sheriffs Branch.