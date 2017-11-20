The latest installment of the "Battle of Alberta: Football Edition" was a close one.

The Edmonton Eskimos faced off against the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL's West Division final Sunday.

On Friday, Rod Kurtz, host of CBC Edmonton's Radio Active made a wager on the game with Doug Dirks, host of CBC Calgary's The Homestretch. The losing city's host had to sing the other team's fight song on-air.

The Stampeders pulled out a 32-28 win in Calgary after a questionable call by Edmonton head coach Jason Maas to kick a field goal while the team was down seven points with two minutes left in the game.

"Jason Maas thinking somehow that they were going to get the ball back in the fourth quarter — we're all ouching about that today," Kurtz said Monday.

A man of his word, Kurtz performed the fight song on Monday — much to the delight (or chagrin) of listeners.

Not about to totally admit defeat, Kurtz slipped in one dig ahead of the Grey Cup match between the Stamps and the Toronto Argonauts.

"There's not a chance that you'll beat Ricky Ray," Kurtz sang about the Argos' quarterback.

And though the two hosts' teams are rivals, Dave Waddell of The Homestretch, said at least they can agree on one thing.

"It's just a good thing that the [Saskatchewan] Roughriders lost," Waddell said.

Listen to Radio Active with host Portia Clark weekday afternoons in Edmonton and The Homestretch with host Doug Dirks weekday afternoons in Calgary.