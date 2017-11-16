A Vermilion, Alta., man is dead after his pickup left a highway near Rocky Mountain House early Thursday.

The truck left Highway 752 before 3:30 a.m., hitting the ditch and coming to a stop against some trees, RCMP said.

The 37-year-old driver, who was the lone occupant of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

Weather and road conditions do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

Vermilion is about 200 kilometres east of Edmonton. Rocky Mountain House is about 200 kilometres southwest of the city.