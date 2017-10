A Rocky Mountain House man is dead after his pickup truck collided head on with a semi-trailer west of Friday morning.

RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 756 and Highway 11 where they found the man's Ford F250 truck and the semi in the ditch.

The 58-year-old driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

RCMP do not believe road conditions were a factor in the collision.