A 30-day assessment has been ordered for an Edmonton senior accused of second-degree murder.

Roberto Robles is charged in the death of his son-in-law, Armando Cosmea-Aspillaga.

Robles was 73 at the time of the 2016 murder.

Both the Crown and the defence agreed on the assessment and Justice Dawn Pentelechuk issued the order in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench on Friday afternoon.

Robles appeared confused during a previous court appearance by closed-circuit TV from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

The assessment will determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Flavia Robles and Cosmea-Aspillaga were in a custody dispute at the time of his death. (Kidney Foundation)

He is currently out on bail and was in court for Friday's proceedings.

Robles's daughter, Flavia Robles, was in a year-long separation and custody dispute with Cosmea-Aspillaga at the time of his death.

Court documents indicate an airsoft gun and knife were used in the June 2016 attack.

The assessment report must be provided to the court by April 20.

Jury selection for the trial will take place on June 7.