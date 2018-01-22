14-hour Edmonton police standoff ends with woman's arrest

Robbery and weapons-related charges are pending against a 56-year-old woman following a 14-hour standoff with police in northeast Edmonton on Sunday.

At about 7 a.m. Sunday, Northeast Division patrol officers were called to a a property near 35th Street and 118th Avenue after a man was robbed at gunpoint inside his apartment, police said in a news release late Sunday.

Officers located the alleged suspects in a suite in the same Beverly neighbourhood apartment building, and began speaking with the people barricaded inside.

Four of the five people inside the suite eventually came out, and were interviewed by police.

A woman, suspected of using a gun to pull off the robbery, refused to leave the suite, police said.

After hours of negotiation, the woman surrendered and was taken into custody without incident at about 9:35 p.m., police said.