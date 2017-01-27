A 34-year-old man has been charged in relation to three robberies in downtown Edmonton.

The robberies took place within a week of each other, police said in a news release Friday.

On Jan. 18, police said, a man entered a restaurant in the area of 100th Street and 103rd Avenue and threatened staff with a weapon.

On Jan. 23, police responded to a robbery in the area of 116th Street and 104th Avenue.

The third robbery occurred Jan. 24 in the area of 104th Street and 99th Avenue. In each case, a man threatened store clerks with a weapon, police said.

Shortly after the third robbery, police spotted the suspect in a convenience store. The man, who was known to police, resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

The man is charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of assault with the intent to resist arrest and seven counts of breach of recognizance.