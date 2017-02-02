An Edmonton man police say threatened several robbery victims with a blood-filled syringe has been arrested.

Police began their investigation on Dec. 27, 2016, after a man threatened a clerk with a knife at a gas station near 61st Street and 90th Avenue.

The suspect stole cash and gas certificates.

That evening, police say the same man was picked up by taxi near 50th Street and 101st Avenue. He demanded cash and threatened the driver with a blood-filled syringe.

The next day, the same man produced a syringe and demanded cash from a clerk at a convenience store near 15th Avenue and Lakewood Road West.

The crime spree continued the following day, when a suspect matching the same description threatened another taxi cab driver with a syringe, this time near 132nd Avenue and Fort Road.

The man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Tuesday, robbery detectives arrested a 33-year-old man and charged him with four counts each of robbery and possession of a weapon, and with theft under $5,000.