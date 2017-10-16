Edmonton's Keyano Swim Club has parted ways with a recently-hired British coach, who has been investigated in the U.K. for the alleged abusive treatment of athletes.

The club reversed its decision to hire Rob Greenwood before he even started working for them. The move follows recent news reports from the U.K., where Greenwood coached for British Swimming.

The British newspaper, The Guardian, published an article saying: "the former head coach of British Para-Swimming, Rob Greenwood, has left his post, and the governing body took the rare step of publicly apologizing to athletes he was found to have verbally abused and used discriminatory language about, as well as their families."

The BBC reports that Greenwood left his position just before the launch of an investigation into the abusive treatment of athletes.

The BBC article quotes British Swimming as saying the staff member "created a climate of fear" and was found to have been "communicating with athletes in an abusive manner, as well as using derogatory terms to describe athletes."

The BBC says it contacted Greenwood but he declined to comment and it is not known whether he disputes the allegations.

The article in The Guardian suggests the affected athletes, including Paralympic champions, were offered complimentary psychotherapy sessions to help cope with the trauma of the abuse.

The CBC hasn't verified the information contained in the British media reports, including that Greenwood was being investigated by British Swimming.

Greenwood, who has an impressive resume, was expected to begin coaching Edmonton athletes this month at the Keyano Swim Club, which is run out of the Kinsmen Sports Centre.

At the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Greenwood led his squad to the most successful results in British history. The team set eight world records and won 47 medals, including 16 gold.

British Swimming has removed a webpage about Greenwood's award for High Performance Coach of the Year in 2016. (British Swimming)

After the success at the Games, Greenwood was named High Performance Coach of the Year at the U.K. Coaching Awards. British Swimming has since removed the page acknowledging the award — a page which also indicated he was preparing for the Tokyo Games in 2020.

The president of the Keyano Swim Club said he is shocked and disappointed by the allegations.

"He had an immaculate resume, he has immaculate references," Eugene Chomey said. "It was only brought to the board's attention this past week that an independent investigation was completed in the UK into allegations of bullying by Mr. Greenwood.

"While the board has not been able to secure a copy of that report, recent stories have given us enough reason to part ways before commencement of employment."

The President of the Keyano Swim Club says he was shocked and disappointed by the media reports. (Keyano Swim Club / Facebook)

The club extended an offer to Greenwood in early October which would go into effect once he met the employment agreement conditions.

"We believe that our duty as stewards of the organization is to ensure that there is the right fit between staff and the board and the membership," Chomey said. "In light of the emerging story we felt it was best to part ways with Mr. Greenwood."

​The club is once again searching for a new head coach.

"Our next steps basically include finding the best possible option for our head coach position while continuing to safeguard the best interests of our Edmonton Keyano Swim Club members," Chomey said.

CBC News reached out to Greenwood for comment via Twitter but he did not respond.