A former Mountie is calling for a public inquiry or judicial review into the deaths of four RCMP officers who were killed in Mayerthorpe, Alta., in 2005.

Rob Creasser, who now represents the Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada, is holding a press conference in Ottawa at 8 a.m. MST Monday to ask the Canadian government to review the entire Mayerthorpe case.

He said the investigation of the deaths of constables Brock Myrol, Leo Johnston, Peter Schiemann and Anthony Gordon needs to be re-examined.

"We believe there should be a fresh set of eyes to look at that complete investigation," Creasser said Sunday.

Gunman a 'known police-hater'

The four Mounties were killed by James Roszko, a man who was known to police. On Mar. 3, 2005, Mayerthorpe RCMP went to Roszko's property, where they discovered a marijuana growing operation and chop shop.

Roszko was armed and he killed the four officers before killing himself.

FROM 2005: 4 RCMP officers killed on Alberta farm

Creasser said RCMP at that time should have been more careful in approaching Roszko, who Creasser said "was a known police-hater."

"We believe — and I was a serving member at the time — that members knew how dangerous Mr. Roszko was," he said.

"There should have been more precautions placed at the scene to prevent him from even sneaking back onto the property."

Stopping unnecessary deaths

Creasser said he wants the Canadian government to call a public inquiry because he felt there was collusion between Human Resources and Skills Development Canada and the RCMP members who investigated.

Rob Creasser from the Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada says the Canadian government should do a public inquiry or order a judicial review into the whole Mayerthorpe investigation. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

"We feel that the whole piece about officer safety and looking after members' safety was being downplayed," he said.

"We want to see that changed."

Creasser said he hasn't spoken to the families of the four Mounties, but said his primary concern is to mitigate some of the danger RCMP officers face.

"I just need to find a way to stop unnecessary deaths," he said. "The RCMP members do dangerous work but it doesn't need to be more dangerous because they're not properly equipped and trained and resourced.

"That's what my focus is."