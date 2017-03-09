Police have arrested a man in relation to a road-rage attack in southeast Edmonton that left a woman with two broken arms.

Jared Matthew Eliasson, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon dangerous to public.

Police said the victim, a 34-year-old woman, was attacked near her home at 6:30 a.m. after dropping off her husband at work Tuesday morning.

She had honked her horn at a car stopped on the roadway, police said. The driver of that car followed the woman and attacked her with a crowbar.

The woman told CBC News that the man raised the crowbar and hit her as she blocked the blow with her arm. He then swung at her a second time, which she blocked with her other arm.

Police had been looking for a silver Pontiac Wave as the suspect vehicle.

Spokesperson Scott Pattison said Wednesday that tips "have been flowing in."

He said the vehicle was seen again in the King Edward Park neighbourhood where the attack took place.

Police credited the arrest Wednesday to tips received from the public.

Eliasson is scheduled to appear in court Monday.