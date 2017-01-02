Edmonton police are looking for witnesses to a violent road rage incident in December that left a man in hospital with stab wounds.

Police say they were called to the area of 75th Street and 78th Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 17.

There was an altercation between the two drivers at the scene, police say, and one man was left "severely injured" with stab wounds.

The man, 37, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The two drivers didn't know each other, police spokesperson Noreen Remtulla said Monday.

The other driver's vehicle, a silver or grey pickup truck, fled the scene before police arrived.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.