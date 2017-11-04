There was plenty of cheering outside NorQuest College in downtown Edmonton on Friday.

It was coming from the parking lot, where the school's third annual road hockey tournament was underway.

Sixteen teams made up of staff and students all competed in different divisions for the coveted NorQuest Cup.

Each team was made up of a mix of students — many whom are not only new to Canada, but new to the game of hockey, as well.

For some, it was also their first time playing outside in the snow.

Coaching the students through their first game was Bryon Baltimore, a former Edmonton Oiler who agreed to give the newbies some tips on the game.