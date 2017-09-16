Nearly 1,000 people are expected to float down the North Saskatchewan River this weekend during the first annual Riverfest.

The event — put on by EPCOR and the River Valley Alliance — is intended to promote the protection of the water source.

"The river's really the rhythm of our business and getting people to come down to the river, experience the river valley and get right on the river, I think it will raise awareness of how important the river is," Guy Bridgeman, EPCOR's senior vice-president and chief financial officer, said Saturday.

All 400 of the inflatable Seahawk rafts provided for the event, which typically seat two to three people, were booked.

Mayor Don Iveson said the North Saskatchewan River and the river valley are synonymous with the city.

'Water is clean and safe'

Edmontonians are now realizing that the water is clean and safe, he said.

"I don't think there are many Edmontonians who don't get it. They just want more opportunities to get down here: parking, washrooms, enough space to accommodate everyone in the congested areas," Iveson said. "So I think the time is right to start to invest in our valley again."

The River Valley Alliance, an organization with a multi-jurisdictional mandate spanning the capital region, has a long-term plan to enhance and protect the river.

Iveson said the city is building boat launches and looking at creating a river walk near Victoria Park going toward Walterdale Bridge.

The mayor pointed to the mechanized lift — the funicular — expected to open near Louise McKinney Park this fall and the ongoing work on the provincial park upriver from the Anthony Henday bridge as signs of ongoing commitment.