Oh, Archiekins.

A little piece of Riverdale is coming to Edmonton.

Route 99 Diner in Old Strathcona will be transformed into Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe.

For a few hours on Friday, the restaurant will look like something ripped from the pages of the famed Archie comic books.

There will be a Pop's sign on the window, the staff will be clad in classic Fifties garb and there will be free chocolate and vanilla milkshakes for the first 200 customers to come through the door.

Route 99 was one the few diners in the country that Netflix is helping to transform into the iconic shake shop to promote the second season of its TV series Riverdale, based on the characters from the ogirinal Archie comics.

The pop-up diners will in seven different locations in six cities, including Toronto, Mission, B.C., Calgary, Ottawa and Vancouver.

"I am a big fan of Riverdale, growing up reading the Archie comics, this is full circle for me," Ray Tarrabain, the diner's marketing manager, said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"At the end of the day, it brings the Archie comics back to life with the diner, and bringing our diner into it, it worked out."

Come try a Pop's Milkshake! Pop's diner pop-ups are arriving across Canada on Oct 12-13th! Find one near you: https://t.co/BelPcrKoUU pic.twitter.com/mqjk6hGyyG — @Netflix_CA

The event is happening from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. this Friday at 8820 99 St NW.

Tarrabain, whose family has been running Route 99 for 16 years, said his diner already has its fair share of 1950s nostalgia, and is the perfect venue for the pop-up event.

Though Archie, Jughead and the gang won't be there, he's hopes the event will bring some new customers through the door.

"It's got all the nostalgia of a nice '50s restaurant," said Tarrabain. "We have our daily regulars that do come in, people that walk in, and we know what they're going to eat before they even walk in the door.

"It's fun, it's something new on a daily basis and with things like this, with Riverdale coming by, it keeps something new going on."

